Chamber of Commerce wants you to take a ‘Shop in the Darke’

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — The holidays are here and it’s time to get your Christmas shopping underway. This year, the Chamber of Commerce will be hiding a “Shop in the Darke” logo in participating member businesses each week between Nov. 29 and Dec. 23. On Thursday afternoons, there will be a drawing from all of our valid entries, live on Facebook! The winner will receive $50 in Chamber Gift Certificates to be spent at participating shops and restaurants all around town.

“We really just want to have a fun time that helps promote our Chamber members who accept Chamber Gift Certificates,” said Chamber President Peggy Emerson. “This is the easiest contest ever, since we’ll post hints for the locations each Monday. All you have to do is visit them and post a pic on our Facebook page weekly post.”

Participants will need to go to at www.facebook.com/darkecountychamber and share a photo of themselves at the locations for that week. Each week will have at least four different locations with logos.

The Chamber Gift Certificate Program keeps shopping dollars in Darke County, and specifically within the businesses of participating Chamber members. Gift certificates are sold in $5, $10 and $25 denominations. Participating member businesses are not charged a redemption fee and receive full face value upon returning redeemed certificates to the Chamber office.

For a complete list of the contest rules, please visit https://darkecountyohio.com/chamber-events.php.