Edison Foundation honors scholarship recipients

Staff report

PIQUA — The Edison Foundation at Edison State Community College recognized 200 students during its scholarship celebration on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at the Piqua Campus.

“We have many students at Edison State, but you in this room tonight are the best of the best,” said Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson. “You have worked the hardest. You have sacrificed the most. You have put everything into every class you take, every day. That’s something you should be really proud of.”

“We wanted to hold a reception for you and bring you together so you can have some fellowship with each other and understand that you’re in a group of very, very special students.”

Vice Chair of The Edison Foundation, J. Kathryn Lukey, also spoke during the event. Lukey has been involved with The Edison Foundation for numerous years.

“Long ago, I received a scholarship from a woman’s organization when I was a student seeking a degree in nursing. I was, of course, grateful for the financial assistance,” she said. “However, it meant so much to me that others believed in me enough to give me a scholarship. It was a real boost to my confidence.”

Lukey continued, “I hope you enjoy your journey at Edison State. Wherever your educational goals take you, remember Edison State believes in you. The many people who support our Foundation believe in you as well.”

Dr. Rick Hanes, VP of Advancement, Strategic Planning, & Partnerships and Executive Director of The Edison Foundation, said, “What’s important is your story. It gives us goosebumps when we hear success stories.”

“Please think about the people who are helping you make your story a beautiful thing, and also think about who you eventually can help with their stories.”

Due to COVID-19 protocols, this year’s reception for student scholarship recipients replaced the annual dinner, which also includes donors and other support organizations.

Made possible by The Edison Foundation; Edison State; and various organizations, businesses, and foundations, recipients honored were awarded a total of over $140,000 in academic and need-based scholarships. Scholarships awarded will aid in students’ pursuit of higher education at Edison State.

The Edison State scholarship application for the 2022–2023 academic year is now available. To be considered for one of over 35 available scholarships, the scholarship application, along with all appropriate documentation, must be submitted by Mar. 1, 2022.

Since its inception in 1993, The Edison Foundation has awarded over $2 million in student assistance through scholarships. For more information about available scholarship opportunities, visit www.edisonohio.edu/ScholarshipApps.

For more information on Edison State Community College, visit www.edisonohio.edu.