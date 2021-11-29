Apple Farm Service announces Mornings with Santa

Staff report

COVINGTON — Apple Farm Service is excited to bring Santa back for a fun family-friendly event. Everyone at Apple Farm Service was excited to learn that the big man in red is stopping by each Apple Farm Service location to fill up on his farm toys!

To celebrate, Apple Farm Service is turning its showrooms into Santa’s workshop. Children and their families are invited for a morning of fun with Santa. The community is invited to get a free printed photo with Santa, enjoy fresh hot chocolate or hot apple cider, create a homemade tractor ornament, and check out the large display of farm toys.

This fun and festive event is free and open to the whole public. Everyone in the entire family is welcome to tell Santa their Christmas wish list, or get gift ideas while viewing Apple Farm Service’s extensive selection of toys and apparel.

Santa will be at our Covington and West College locations on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. until noon, and our Washington Court House location on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 9 a.m. until noon.

To learn more about Santa’s visit, go to AppleFarmService.com/Santa, and also view this year’s craft, Santa displays from last year, and the current selection of toys and apparel!