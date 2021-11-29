Union City Lions hold monthly meeting

By Kevin Lehman

Guest Contributor

UNION CITY, Ind. — The Union City Lions Club met on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. A traditional Thanksgiving meal was prepared by Diana Dubeansky. The members enjoyed the turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, and pumpkin pie.

The program was presented by Jeannette McIntire, sister of UC Lion Scott Flory. Jeannette is a Quality Manager at 20/20 Custom Molded Plastics in Bluffton, Ind. The company employs 230 people in its Bluffton facility, and the company’s headquarters is located in Holiday City, Ohio.

20/20 manufactures a wide variety of custom plastic items for its customers. The customer provides the mold, and 20/20 Custom Molded Plastics uses plastic resin, and stamps everything from small plastic gears, cart shelves, plastic storage tubs, port-a-pot bases, to burial vaults. It also uses some recycled plastic in the manufacturing of its products.

The Union City Lions also welcomed a new member to the club at the meeting. Joining our great organization is Mike Peden. Peden was sponsored by Len Hindsley.