Versailles Rehab Center invites public to Silent Wreath Auction

Staff report

VERSAILLES — ‘Tis the season to join in festive holiday fun and support a worthy cause, too! From Dec. 6 to 9, Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, a 112-bed skilled nursing facility in Versailles, Ohio, invites the public to its Annual Silent Wreath Auction. All proceeds from the virtual event will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association’s Fight to End Alzheimer’s.

Photos of decorated holiday wreaths will be displayed on the Versailles Facebook page. People will have the opportunity to bid on the wreaths from Dec. 6 to 9; the highest bidder will win the wreath. Winners will be notified on Dec. 10, and can arrange for immediate pickup.

To participate, visit Versailles’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Versailles-Rehabilitation-and-Healthcare-Center-758898737812210/, click on the Silent Wreath Auction post, and use the QR code to view the wreath photos, and bid on them.

“Each year, everyone loves our Wreath Auction!” said Versailles’ Carol Lyons, LNHA, administrator. “The holiday event is one special way that we celebrate the season while remembering those affected by Alzheimer’s, and supporting efforts to end the disease. Plus, the decorated wreaths always add lots of sparkle to homes during the holidays!”

Versailles Rehab & Healthcare Center provides a broad spectrum of care, including short and long-term care, and rehabilitation, in an intimate and compassionate environment. The center is known for its focus on providing hometown care, with a commitment to fully integrating with the healthcare needs of the Versailles community.

Please consider donating a holiday wreath of any size. Wreaths can be delivered to Versailles Rehab’s front desk before December 3. Donations are very much appreciated.

To donate a wreath, and for questions about viewing or bidding on the wreaths, please contact Kim Fair at 937-526-5570 or [email protected]

For more information on Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, please call 937-526-5570 or visit the website at www.versaillesrehab.com.