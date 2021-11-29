Carbon Credits to be focus of Farmers Union meeting

Staff report

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Farmers Union will have its annual meeting (119th anniversary year) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7. The dinner meeting will be held at J.T.’s Brew and Grill in Greenville with dinner partially paid for by the Local. A program starting at 7:15 p.m. will be presented on “Carbon Credits” by Darke County Extension agent, Taylor Dill. Dave Shindollar of the Ohio Farmers Union office will also be on hand to discuss Medicare and health insurance. There will be no election of officers this year, but there will be a selection of delegates to the OFU State Convention. Farm policy and other items will be discussed, and a door prize will be awarded. All farmers are welcome.