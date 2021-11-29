Watts is newest Daily Advocate reporter

Staff report

GREENVILLE — AIM Media Midwest, publisher of The Daily Advocate and The Early Bird, is proud to announce the hiring of Tammy Watts as its newest reporter, effective Nov. 1, 2021.

Watts graduated from Eastern New Mexico University with a degree in Political Science, and has worked as everything from a fish “slimer” in Egegik, Alaska, to substitute teaching. She previously worked as a reporter for The Daily Advocate when the paper was owned by Brown Publishing back in the early 2000s, prior to her relocating to Southern California.

“It’s great to be back in the area,” Watts said. “I missed the greenery, but most of all I missed the people and the small-town atmosphere.”

“Tammy is such a great asset to our paper,” said Editor Erik Martin. “She has a ton of experience as a journalist and possesses an instinctive ‘nose for news.’ She’s a natural journalist. We are incredibly fortunate to have her come back and report on the people and events of Darke County.”

In addition to her time as a reporter, Watts has traveled extensively, visiting 45 countries, all 50 states, and living for more than a year in the Middle East. Such far-flung experiences have brought a worldwide perspective to her writing.

Watts currently lives in Bradford with her family.

Watts will be covering a variety of different news beats for The Daily Advocate and Early Bird, including government, politics, human interest, and general local news.