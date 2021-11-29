Arcanum MVCTC FFA attends National Convention

Staff report

ARCANUM — Students from the Arcanum MVCTC FFA attended the 94 National FFA Convention Oct. 27 through Oct. 30.

This year’s convention was attended by more than 50,000 FFA members, teachers, and guests from across the country. The four-day convention included Powerful Speakers, National Agricultural Career Show, National Officer Retiring Addresses, Award Presentations and the installation of six newly elected National Officers.

Convention activities included attending several convention sessions where members were inspired by motivational speakers such as the 2020-21 National FFA Officers and keynote speaker Courtenay DeHoff. Attendees enjoyed attending the Brett Young concert, Rodeo, a tour of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and an evening of bowling.

In between a busy convention schedule, students were able attend the Annual FFA National Career Show in the Indiana Convention Center. The career show hosted more than 400 booths from a variety of colleges, agricultural-related companies, fundraising organization, U.S. Armed Services and auto and truck manufacturers.

Arcanum FFA Graduates Levi Walker and Alex Weiss received the American FFA Degree. The American FFA Degree is the highest degree awarded by the National FFA Organization and recognizes members’ ability to demonstrate leadership abilities and outstanding achievements in agricultural business, production, processing, and service programs. Recipients received gold American FFA Degree key and a certificate to commemorate the achievement.