2022 dog licenses available now through Jan. 31

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — Annual dog licenses for 2022 will be on sale Dec. 1, 2021 through Jan. 31, 2022 at the Darke County Animal Shelter and the Darke County Auditor’s Office in addition to the following locations: Ansonia Auto Parts, Arcanum Veterinary Service, Patty’s IGA (Bradford), Ace Hardware (Greenville and Versailles locations), Farmer’s State Bank (New Madison), Birt’s Store (New Weston), and Osgood State Bank.

Annual licenses are $18 each plus an administrative fee of $0.75 per license. Dogs may also be registered online at www.doglicenses.us/oh/darke for an additional $2.25 processing fee per dog.

Three-year licenses ($54) are also available online and at the Darke County Animal Shelter and Darke County Auditor’s Office. Permanent licenses ($180) are available only at the animal shelter and auditor’s office. Licenses are NON-REFUNDABLE.

Kennel applications for establishments that keep, house, and maintain adult dogs for the purpose of breeding the dogs for a fee (section 956.01 of Revised Code) are available only at the Darke County Animal Shelter for $90. A copy of the vendor’s license is required to purchase a Kennel license.