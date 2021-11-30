Three sentenced in common pleas court

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — Three were sentenced in the Darke County Common Pleas Court Monday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Dustin D. Carter, 36, of Farmsville, was sentenced on one count of breaking and entering, a felony of the fifth degree, and one count of failure to comply with the order of signal of a police officer, a felony of the third degree.

“The offense scores as a more serious and risk of recidivism is more likely. You had a 30-day tune up to see how you do on the back end,” Judge Hein said.

Carter served 30 days in contempt before his sentencing date. Therefore, he only has two days of jail credit. He was sentenced to 60 months of community supervision on both counts with two days jail credit. He must also complete 100 hours of community service.

“This is your chance to prove you don’t need a prison sentence,” Judge Hein said. “You’re old enough to know better and not do it.”

Israel Lopez, 48, of Greenville, was sentenced on one count of domestic violence, a felony of the fifth degree. Lopez admitted he lied in the original testimony.

“We were both drinking in the alley,” Lopez said. “She wanted to go out, and I called her a whore. She punched me in the face three times, and I shook her shoulders, scratching her with my thumbnail. Her mother called the cops, and I went to jail.”

“Here’s the deal. Everyone in this courtroom knows better than you,” Judge Hein said. “If you got a domestic violence conviction in 2018 and you thought trying to persuade your significant other in this way was the best way for her to not go out and get stoned, you are setting yourself up to fail.”

Judge Hein sentence Lopez up to 60 months of community control with 60 days credit. Lopez must also complete 100 hours of community service.

Shawn Martin, of Greenville, was sentenced on a count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony via video conference with the jail.

He was sentenced to 11 days in jail with 11 days credited and up to 60 months of probation.

