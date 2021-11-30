Sights and sounds of the season

Arcanum News for the week of Nov. 29, 2021

By Vickie Rhodehamel

The Bears Mill Candlelight event is this Friday, Dec. 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. at historic Bear’s Mill. Luminaries will light up the path to guide you back to a roaring fire where you can roast and enjoy tasty treats such as hotdogs, marshmallows, popcorn and hot cocoa. The Mill Store and Gallery will be open to view the latest “Art at the Mill” exhibit and shop for those on your Christmas list. The following evening, Saturday, Dec. 4 the Darke County Parks will follow suit with their Walkin’ in a Winter Wonderland at Shawnee Prairie Preserve. Both events are family friendly and free to the public.

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society invite you to come and participate by learning what materials the AWTHS library has and how to utilize them in your research or family genealogy. Learn how to use census records, cemetery records, maps, and local newspapers. Search through their school yearbooks and look at unseen photos and documents. A Research Workship will be held this Saturday at the AWTHS House at 123 W. George Street from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Please RSVP to [email protected] or Messenger. Bring a question or your family tree, this will be a great tool to learn about their library to volunteer.

The Spirit of Christmas will be alive and celebrating at Immanuel Baptist Church’s First-ever Ladies Christmas Tea. Plan now to attend on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. for an afternoon of refreshment, devotions, special music, and celebration. They will have a photo booth with Fascinators, pearls, and gloves for you to get in the spirit! Invite your family and friends to come and share, they are also having a Cookie Exchange during the event, be sure to bring two dozen Christmas Cookies with you and take home a two-dozen mixed Christmas cookie tray! There is no cost for this event, but reservations are required. Please call Vickie Rhodehamel at 937-423-3763 to make your reservation. IBC is located at 500 West South Street, Arcanum, Ohio.

Have you driven through Ivestor Park yet? You need to check out the lights and the Christmas music! The Arcanum A# Booster officers and their families decorated a spot in the park for Christmas last Sunday! Thanks to the Michaels for letting them borrow some cool lawn ornaments! There’s a whole section of “the band” — Santa and Frosty are leading the drummers in a legendary Block A.

The 3rd Annual Quarter Auction & Pasta Luncheon sponsored by the Arcanum A# Boosters will be this Sunday, Dec. 5 in the Arcanum High School cafeteria. The Luncheon starts at 12 noon and the auction begins at 2 p.m. Lunch includes pasta, salad, garlic bread and a dessert for $5. The auction is per bid paddle. The boosters wish to thank the following for their support and donations: Cincinnati Bengals, Cincinnati Museum Center, Cincinnati Reds., Cleveland Browns, Dayton Dragons, Denlinger Home Solutions, Troutwine Auto Sales, Garbig & Schmidt Law Group, Jacobs Telephone Contractors, Modern Impressions, Park National Bank, RJ Warner Insurance, and Stouder Chiropractic.

Congratulations to Ed Everman on his retirement from the Arcanum-Butler Board of Education. Everman has been a valuable member of the Board of Education for 24 years. He served as president for 22 of those years. He was instrumental in many efforts during his tenure, highlighted by the building of the new school in 2011, the reintroduction of the FFA program in 2016, and the building of the new agriculture and athletic center in 2019. There will be a reception in his honor on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 5:30 p.m. in the school cafetorium prior to the boy’s basketball game. The public is invited to attend, and guests will not be required to pay for entry to the reception unless they plan to attend the game.

Again this year, I would like to announce your church’s Christmas Eve services in my column on Dec. 22; please contact me via email [email protected] or telephone 937-423-3763 by Thursday, Dec. 17 to have your church’s information included. Season’s Greetings everyone!

“It is December, and nobody asked if I was ready.” ~Sarah Kay

“December’s wintery breath is already clouding the pond, frosting the pane, obscuring summer’s memory…” ~John Geddes

