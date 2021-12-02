Holiday Gift Card, Gift Sweepstakes begins Dec. 7

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — Ready for your chance to win some holiday gifts and gift cards?

Beginning Dec. 7, The Daily Advocate and The Early Bird, along with Painter Creek Solar as featured sponsor, will be giving away $50 gift cards or a $50 valued gift from area businesses for 9 days and one, $100 gift card/gift on Dec. 20.

The businesses participating and the gift cards/gifts each day include:

-Dec. 7 — Medicine & More, Bolyard Heating & Cooling

-Dec. 8 — The Rodeo Shop, Francis Furniture

-Dec. 9 — Creative Carpet Supply, La Carreta

-Dec. 10 — Greenville Ace Hardware, Affordable Dumpster Rentals

-Dec. 13 — Las Marias, Medicine & More

-Dec. 14 — Bolyard Heating & Cooling, The Rodeo Shop

-Dec. 15 — Creative Carpet Supply, La Carreta

-Dec. 16 — Francis Furniture, Affordable Dumpster Rentals

-Dec. 17 — Greenville Ace Hardware, Las Marias

-Dec. 20 — Lifestyle Furniture & Mattress

On Dec. 5 and 12, in The Early Bird will feature entry forms to fill out and drop off at participating area businesses. There will also be sign-up entry forms and drop boxes at each store.

There will be two lucky winners a day through Dec. 17 and one grand prize winner on Dec. 20! Don’t miss out — fill out your entry form beginning Dec. 7!