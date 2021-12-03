Too busy to say yes?

Versailles News

By Kathy Monnin

We all know people who are busy individuals. Their lives seem constantly filled to the max. They are either running away from their own lives or they are trying to find purpose in their lives. As with everything someone does it is hard decipher why people behave the way they do and why they make the decisions they make?

It seems there is a difference between being busy and being productive. Busy people fill their days with tasks and appointments. They go from one commitment to another but seldom benefit from their actions. Productive people focus on understanding their part, making change, being efficient, and accomplishing their goals.

Both busy and productive people say yes often, but their reasoning is different. Regardless, when a person says yes, they are opening themselves to an opportunity of personal growth. By saying yes, they may find a new challenge, meet new people, or even uncover a dormant or hidden talent. But the biggest opportunity that exists in saying yes is the possibility of doing the will of God.

In the Lord’s Prayer we say, “Thy will be done,” but do we know what that will is? Sure, it’s to love one another and treat one another with human dignity, but to what degree? I mean, are we to crusade relentlessly for love, mercy, and forgiveness or are we supposed to display it in our daily lives? Do we take care of our obligations to our spouse and families, or do we hop a plane to a third world country?

Some people take on noble causes, such as volunteering as a Big Brother or Big Sister, some adopt children with disabilities, others donate their vacation time to the missions or open their purse strings. But if we only do the things that directly benefit ourselves or our family, we may be missing an opportunity or worse yet, an “invitation” to do His will.

One cause is not better than another, because we all have different gifts, talents, and callings. Personally, I am happiest when I am useful and productive. I like to remain receptive to opportunities, since I do not know if they are sent from above. Over time I can better discern if such tasks are molding me into a better person. Sometime there are several things vying for my time and that’s when I must determine which activity is getting me closer to my goal to spend eternity with God.

Our redemption began with a yes; Mary’s fiat when the angel Gabriel announced to Mary that she would conceive and bear a son through a virgin birth and become the mother of Jesus Christ. Saying yes opens doors while saying no shuts out opportunity. No one gets anywhere by saying no. Saying yes can be an adventure and is definitely a pursuit into the mystery of oneself to discover their full potential and purpose.

If yes is a difficult word for you try saying it another way and open yourself up to new possibilities. Other ways to say yes: Of course, definitely, by all means, naturally, sure, okay, yep, why not, no problem, uh-huh, absolutely, as you wish, you bet, and affirmative.

“Life is a lot more fun when you say yes, rather than no.” ~Richard Branson

“As I say yes to life, life says yes to me.” ~Louise Hay

“Once you say yes all things line up to work together for your good and your goals.” ~Stacia Pierce

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Friday, Dec. 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. Ansonia American Legion has all you can eat fish fry for $9

Also Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. there is a Bear’s Mill Candlelight Walk with a campfire for roasting hot dogs and marshmallows. The event features a storyteller and a bluegrass musician.

Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ansonia Legion has a Hometown Christmas Bazaar.

Also Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. visit Shawnee Prairie Preserve for Walkin’ in a Winter Wonderland.

Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3 and 4, Karaoke starting at 7:30 p.m. in the Vets Club bunker.

Monday, Dec. 6, Memory Lane Dances from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Greenville VFW. $5 admission.

Thursday, Dec. 9, Versailles Vets Club Bid Euchre cards starting at 7 p.m. in the bunker. $5 admission, open to the public.

Happy birthday wishes to Bob Bensman, Connie Grillot, Julia Kremer, Randy Garrison, Jeff Peters, Debbie Elson Francis, Kara Warren, Deb Blakeley, Marilyn Pohlman, Andrea Hoying, Melina Gray, Johnny King, Jennifer Cheeseman, Kimberly Ware, Linda Kinniger, Phyllis Thobe, Steve Simmons, Steve Smith, Bill Nelson, Dawn Luthman, Peggy Jasenski, Toni Thorne, Jackie Swabb, Madonna Cohee, Nathan Epperly, Broderick Garlinger as their birthdays approach as well as, anniversary wishes to Amy and Bryan Bartram (17), and all couples celebrating anniversaries.

Please extend your sympathy to the family and friends of Joan Magoto (80), Herman Thobe (83), Robert Schaub (85), Barbara Caldwell (86), and all those who have passed as well as those we hold within our hearts as the anniversary of their passing nears. Please give your prayers of comfort and healing for the sick, those who struggle, the suffering, the caregivers and those who mourn the loss of their loved ones.

As an act of kindness, say yes to someone or something. It will be a learning experience, it may be an opportunity to help others, make new acquaintances, learn a skill and/or discover a latent talent. We are in the Advent season, and we are called to reflect, prepare, and wait in joyful anticipation of the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ. So, this is a wonderful time to give from the heart in both thanksgiving and praise. For it is truly through our giving that we receive.

