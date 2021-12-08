Darke County Sheriff’s Office deploys new K9 team

By Tammy Watts

GREENVILLE — On Dec. 8, 2021, Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker appointed Oakley as the newest K9 Deputy to serve the citizens of Darke County.

Deputy Jamie Joseph and K9 Oakley graduated from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office K9 Training Academy, assisted by instructors from the Southwest Regional K9 Training Group.

Oakley, a male German Short-Haired Pointer, was imported from the Netherlands. He was purchased through a $7,500 grant from American Kennel Club (AKC) Reunite and the United States Police Canine Association (USPCA.) Deputy Joseph and Oakley are the third team placed into service by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. Oakley’s primary focus will be felony drug detection at traffic stops, and can also assist with article search, and tracking missing persons.

“K9 has been a very important part of the Sheriff’s Office,” stated Sheriff Whittaker, crediting another of Darke County’s K9 teams, Deputy Colton Magel and K9 Bear, a German Shepherd, who has had numerous successes in locating narcotics and apprehending suspects. Deputy Tyler Young and K9 Annie, a bloodhound, have been called all over Ohio to track missing persons.

K9 Deputies live with their deputy handlers full time. When they reach retirement age, they live out the rest of their lives with their deputy handler as part of the family.

K9 Annie and K9 Oakley’s names pay homage to Darke County’s famous sharpshooter, Annie Oakley.

