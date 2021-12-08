Painting auction to benefit Greenville Boy’s, Girl’s Club

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Greenville Boy’s and Girl’s Club has been presented with a holiday Christmas picture of the beautiful Christmas tree located in Annie Oakley Park.

The replicate tree picture was painted by Greenville Artist Paul Ackley, who donated his time and hard work painting the picture. Paul approached the Boy’s and Girl’s Club with the idea of donating the painting to the Boy’s and Girl’s Club as a fundraising project with the proceeds going to the Club. These funds would help with holiday expenses, daily activities, food for the Club kitchen, and arts and crafts. Feeding the children is something that brings great joy to the staff at the Club, however, these expenses are never ending.

The holiday painting will be awarded on Dec. 22, 2021, to the highest bidder. The painting has been placed in a beautiful frame, which will look great in any home or office this holiday season. By bidding on this painting, you will be making a difference in the lives of the club’s children and making their holiday season more enjoyable.

Bidding can be completed by stopping in at the Boy’s and Girl’s Club during business hours, calling Club Director, Tom Jenkins, at 937-670-6823, or Nancy at the Mayor’s office at 937-548-1482. Nancy is the secretary to Mayor Steve Willman who is the current president of The Board of Directors of The Boy’s and Girl’s Club.

The Holiday painting can be seen on display at the club, 613 S. Broadway, Monday through Saturday. The Holiday painting can be seen on Sundays at the Radiant Church, 5256 Sebring-Warner Road.

The Greenville Boy’s and Girl’s Club would like to take this time to thank everyone who donated to or purchased items from the annual garage sale. Donations are used for daily activities inside the club, as well as purchasing new equipment. Such as gaming systems, exercise equipment, kitchen/food expenses, and everyday expenses. The funds also support the clubs field trips some examples include the zoo, baseball games, Ohio Caverns, and other educational trips. We are so thankful for your donations as we couldn’t make these trips happen without your donations. We enjoy helping to put smiles on all the faces of the young boys and girls of the club. Some of these children wouldn’t have the opportunity for these kinds of activities otherwise.

In closing anyone who would like to donate to the Greenville Boy’s and Girl’s Club can make checks payable to The Greenville Boy’s and Girl’s Club. You may also contact Tom Jenkins, Club Director, at 937-670-6823 or JoEllen Melling at 937-623-9235. The club’s address is 613 South Broadway, Greenville, OH 45331.

Special thanks to Paul Ackley and Mark Loudy at Loudy Office Machines for helping with the Holiday Painting for fundraising to help this holiday season at the Greenville Boy’s and Girl’s Club. Thank you all and have a very enjoyable holiday season.