Versailles FFA conducts fourth annual Young Ag Conference

Staff report

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA hosted the Annual Young Ag Conference on Saturday, Nov. 20. Over 80 Versailles students in grades 5 to 12 signed up to participate in the conference. These students had the opportunity to learn about five careers and three colleges.

This event was sponsored by the Ag and Rural Community Outreach Program (AROP) Grant on behalf of the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA). The Versailles FFA would like to thank Ohio FFA State Vice-President at Large Cassie Mavis for bringing remarks on behalf of the Ohio FFA Foundation, and Director Dorothy Pelanda for remarks on behalf of the ODA. The presenters touched on what they do on a daily basis at their jobs, and tips for students as they seek careers.

The following individuals and businesses served as presenters: Taylor Dill of OSU Extension, OSU Educator; Brad Lentz of Edison State, Ag Professor; Greg McGlinch of the Ohio State University, Doctorate Research as an Agronomist; Steve Buschur of Buschur Dairy Farms as a Dairy Farmer; Haines Ivanowicz of Midmark, Welding Engineer Supervisor; John Kaiser of Habitat Stewards, Wildlife Management Specialist; Aubrey Jaqueth of Wright State University, Animal Science Professor; Javonne Mullins of Wilmington College,Animal Science Professor;David Coons of Phelan Insurance, Farm Insurance Adjuster; Preston Deeter of Bruns Animal Clinic, Veterinarian; Ryan Langenkamp of Farm Credit Mid-America, Crop Insurance Specialist; Chris Ruchty of Ruchty Builders, Construction Specialist; Elizabeth Farver of Darke County Soil and Water; Kelly Luthman and Lucas Subler of Classic Carriers, representing the Trucking Industry; Justin Feltz of Weaver Bros., Poultry Production Specialist; Kevin Selhorst of North Star Hardware, Ag Mechanic; Matt Alutman of Keller Feed and Grain, Animal Nutritionist; and Morgan Niedermier of Sunrise Co-Op, Vice President of Marketing. Colleges who participated in the conference were Edison State Community College, Wright State University, and Wilmington College.

The Versailles High School and Middle School students who participated in the conference received a T-shirt and a free meal. Everyone who participated was also entered for a door prize. Versailles FFA would like to extend a special thanks to Classic Carriers, Sunrise Co-Op, and Greenville Ace Hardware for donating the door prizes, and also Versailles FFA Vice-President Delaney Barga, and Reporter Laura Wuebker for being the chairs of the activity.