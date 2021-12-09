Book reading, signing by local author and granddaughter

Staff report

GREENVILLE — B.A. Hughes has recently published her second book, “Glimm, Too,” which was illustrated by her grand daughter Qunici Woodall.

Hughes’s talented writings and Woodall’s incredible illustrations combine to make a delightfully clever read for youth ages 9 to 15. The book consists of nine stand-alone stories that draw middle school readers into adventures that suggest, “Giddy-up!” Each story is followed by a glossary, and suggested activities to aid reader comprehension and application.

Hughes and Woodall will be at Bread of Life Bookstore in Greenville on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to Ms. Hughes, “I will have short bursts of reading from the book, perhaps five minutes at a time throughout the two hours, inviting parents and children to come and stand and listen and visit with Quinci and myself.”

Bread of Life encourages the community to come out and support local authors and illustrators. For more information, contact Julie Strait at 937-423-3560.