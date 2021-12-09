Deputies investigate three-vehicle crash

Staff report

NEW MADISON — A Wednesday accident involving three vehicles resulted in one person being flown by Medflight.

On Dec. 8, 2021, at approximately 4:54 p.m., Darke County deputies along with New Madison Fire, Tri-Village Rescue, Arcanum Rescue, and Medflight were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 121 and Hollansburg-Arcanum Road in reference to a three-vehicle injury accident.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2014 maroon Chevy Equinox driven by Barbara Filbrun, 85 of Eaton, was stopped eastbound on Hollansburg-Arcanum Road at State Route 121. Filbrun failed to yield after a stop sign and traveled into the path of a northbound 2012 blue Chevy Cruze driven by Ronda Fornshil, 57, of Greenville. After the collision, both vehicles traveled into a 2004 maroon Chevy Malibu driven by Jose Gonzales, 49, of New Madison. Gonzales was stopped westbound on Hollansburg-Arcanum Road at State Route 121 at the posted stop sign. The Fornshil and Gonzales vehicles came to rest in the intersection, while Filbrun’s vehicle came to rest on its top.

Filbrun’s front seat passenger, Daniel Filbrun, 95, of Eaton, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Medflight, his condition unknown. Fornshil was transported to Wayne HealthCare for further evaluation, her condition unknown. Gonzales was treated and released from the scene.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.