Wayne HealthCare postpones elective surgeries

Staff report

GREENVILLE — According to a Dec. 10 news release, Wayne HealthCare will be postponing all elective inpatient and outpatient surgeries and procedures due to the increase of COVID-19 cases and rapidly increasing hospitalizations. This decision was made in an effort to allocate clinical staff to be available for other emergency and inpatient needs and non-clinical staff to provide supporting resources.

Elective procedures are defined as those that are pre-scheduled, non-urgent, and if postponed, will not pose an immediate threat to the life of the patient. All scheduled surgeries and procedures will be reviewed for urgency, and the hospital Pre-Admission Testing department and the surgeon’s office staff will contact patients who need to be rescheduled.

Urgent and emergent surgeries and procedures will continue to take place as usual.

Wayne HealthCare appreciates continued patience and understanding as the community continues to navigate the uncertainty of the COVID-19 virus and variants.

Wayne HealthCare will continue to keep the community informed as changes occur. To stay connected, please check the hospital’s website and follow social media pages for ongoing hospital updates.

“The well-being of our community is at the heart of what we do at Wayne HealthCare.”