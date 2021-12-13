Arcanum School District sponsors senior citizens luncheon

Arcanum News for the week of Dec. 13, 2021

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Attention Senior Citizens of the Arcanum School District! Since the school administration is not able to bring the traditional Senior Citizens Christmas Luncheon this year, they can’t possibly go another year without seeing your smiling faces! So this year, they are offering a Christmas Drive-Thru Edition of our Senior Citizens Christmas Luncheon! On Monday, Dec. 20, from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m., students of Arcanum-Butler Local Schools will be serving lunches in the school’s back parking lot! As you drive to pick up your lunch through our drive-thru lane, choir students will be singing Christmas carols, band members will be playing Christmas music, and student council students will be leaving you with a message of good tidings and great cheer! All we need from you is to contact AHS Secretary Kim Hollinger at 937-692-5174 Ext 1337 and RSVP with how many lunches you will need and what type of sandwich (turkey or ham) you will want. Please join them on Monday, Dec. 20, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. for the 8th Annual Senior Citizens Christmas Luncheon Drive-Thru Edition.

Buffalo Wild Wings® strives to support our community and the organizations and sports teams within it. Together we can make a positive impact and help keep our community working and playing together. On Dec. 27, present a ticket to your server and Buffalo Wild Wings will donate 15% of your total bill (not including tax, gratuity, alcohol or promotional discounts) to our organization. The fundraiser runs 4 to 9 p.m. To get your ticket – go to the school website www.arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us.

The Arcanum Alumni is sponsoring a Chicken Barbecue Dinner on Jan. 21, 2022 prior to the FM/Arcanum Varsity basketball game. The dinner will be for dine-in or carry-out from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the cafetorium. Tickets are $9.00 and the dinner includes a ½ BBQ chicken, Au Gratin potatoes, applesauce & dinner roll. Meal is prepared by Paul’s BBQ and will be served by members of the Alumni Advisory board. Tickets are available from members of the Arcanum Alumni Advisory Board, Huston’s Restaurant and Fourman’s Variety Store. Tickets are also being sold at all the home basketball games in the cafetorium. I also have tickets, please call me and I’ll get them to you: 937-423-3763.

The Arcanum Preservation Society, Inc. has closed its successful 2021 Sponsorship Campaign for restoration of the exterior windows of the historic Arcanum Opera House. The overwhelming community response closed the sponsorship portion in less than six months, well ahead of the projections. In June the restoration work launched with a window restoration clinic taught by Devon Hardwick with Preservation Ohio. To date, Arcanum Preservation Society, Inc. window volunteers have put in approximately 400 hours and have restored six windows while expanding on the skills learned during the clinic. The work will continue through the winter. The members of the APS want to publicly thank all the donors for their generosity towards this huge project. Please visit the organization’s website for a full list of the donors or for more info about APS at www.arcanumpreservationsociety.com.

Again this year, I would like to announce your church’s Christmas Eve services in my column on Dec. 22; please contact me via email [email protected] or telephone 937-423-3763 by Thursday, Dec. 17 to have your church’s information included. Season’s Greetings everyone!

“Christmas, my child, is love in action. Every time we love, every time we give, it’s Christmas.” ~ Dale Evans

“Christmas is not a time nor a season, but a state of mind. To cherish peace and goodwill, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas.” ~ Calvin Coolidge

“It’s Not What’s Under The Christmas Tree That Matters, It’s Who’s Around It.” ~ Charlie Brown

