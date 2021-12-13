American Red Cross assisting families impacted by major tornado in Western Kentucky

Staff report

CINCINNATI — The American Red Cross and our partners are working around the clock across multiple states to help those in need and make sure everyone has a safe place to stay, food to eat, critical relief supplies, emotional support and comfort. At least 24 catastrophic tornadoes ripped across five states in the dark of night, impacting people in Kentucky as well as in Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, and Tennessee. Numerous homes and other buildings are destroyed and more than 275,000 customers are without power.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency, describing the situation as the most severe tornado event in Kentucky’s history. Our volunteers and staff from the Central & Southern Ohio region, which includes Northern Kentucky, are ready to mobilize to Western Kentucky or wherever help is needed.

As Red Cross workers respond to the weekend’s tornadoes, you can help people affected by this disaster and countless other crises by making a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation today.

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit www.Redcross.org/centralandsouthernoh or join us on Facebook and Twitter @ARCcsor, Instagram @Buckeyeredcross and LinkedIn ARC Central & Southern Ohio Region