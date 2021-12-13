Greenville BPW hosts breakfast with Santa

Staff report

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s Club (BPW) held their annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Greenville VFW to raise money to grant college scholarships to the young women of Darke County with over 100 children along with over 100 adults in attendance. A breakfast of eggs, sausage, donut holes, orange juice and milk were served to all those attending. Each child received a gift from Santa as well as a bag full of candy and apples. There was also an assortment of Christmas books available to read while they were waiting to see Santa. Thank you to all of those that attended.

The event was a success due to donations made by club members along with the following businesses in the community – Greenville VFW, Weaver Brothers, The Early Bird and Daily Advocate, and Downing Fruit Farms.

Once again the BPW Club had help from the students of the Supply Chain Management Class from Greenville High School who set up, cooked and served the breakfast and cleaned up afterwards. The group’s instructor/advisor is Jeremy Woodall. The Club wishes to thank all of the students from Supply Chain Management for their great contribution in this event.

The Greenville BPW Club’s mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace and to empower all women through advocacy, education, and information. The Club meets the second Thursday of every month for a dinner meeting. To keep up with future events, please like and follow the club on Facebook and Instagram at GreenvilleBPW. Those interested in learning more about the club can contact Membership Chair Karen Sink at 937/336-2293 or [email protected] or email [email protected]