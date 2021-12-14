Darke County Parks to offer indoor, outdoor programs in January

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — Darke County Park District will be offering a variety of programs during the month of January:

Conservation Kids: Animal Conservation in Ohio — January 6th at 4:30pm-5:15pm at the Bish Discovery Center. Our FREE monthly after-school program offers a chance for kids to learn about various topics in environmental sustainability. This month, we’ll learn about the history of animal conservation in the state of Ohio and meet some of our animal ambassadors. Registration is required for this program.

Native Animal Encounter — January 8th at 10:00 am at Shawnee Prairie Preserve. Raptors, reptiles, amphibians… oh my! Stop by the Nature Center to visit with our educational animal ambassadors. Why is a box turtle called a box turtle? Do salamanders really breathe through their skin? And will Pip the eastern screech-owl EVER get bigger?? Find out the answers to all of these questions and more during this Saturday morning encounter!

Cats & Coffee — January 8th, 11:00am-2:00pm at the Bish Discovery Center. Come hang out and have some delicious shade-grown coffee with some cool cats. The Darke County Humane Society will be bringing some furry friends that are available to adopt. You can also just stop in and have coffee. Any cash donations will also be given to the Darke County Humane Society.

Melt & Pour Soap Making — January 15th, 1:00pm at the Bish Discovery Center. Pebble Creek Homestead located in Arcanum, Ohio will host this hands-on workshop. All materials are provided for you to make your very own essential oil scented soap. Registration is required for this program and the fee is $8. This program is suitable for ages 10 and older.

Full “Wolf” Moon Hike — January 17th, 5:45pm at Eidson Woods Preserve. Whoo Whoo comes out after the sun goes down? Find out on this night hike under the full moon. We’ll hike the trails by the light of the full moon and attempt to call in and locate the nocturnal residents of the forest. Registration is required for this program.

Winter Bird Walk — January 18th, 9:00am at Bear’s Mill. Walk the trails of Bear’s Mill in search of winter bird flocks. Expect to see upwards of 10-20 species of birds. All levels of birdwatchers are invited. Please bring a pair of binoculars (there will be a few available for loan). Registration is required for this program.

Winter Wellness: Yoga & Tea — January 19th, 6:00pm at the Bish Discovery Center. Join us for a relaxing evening where Om Your Day’s instructor Savana Shaltry will help wind down your workday with a mindfulness meditation and chair yoga sequence. Then, enjoy a cup of hot tea brewed by Blue Lantern Tea House while tea enthusiast and expert Jesse Berry teaches about the benefits of herbal tea. Registration is required for this program and the fee is $5.

Please register at www.darkecountyparks.org/programs. For more information call 937-548-0165.