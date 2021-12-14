Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

Fight

Dec 3. 9:20 a.m.: While on patrol at the high school, the officer heard someone yell fight in the study hall. A large amount of students were observed standing in a circle with the Athletic Director, Mr. Shaffer standing near them. The two females in the altercation advised they had been in multiple verbal altercation since last year regarding one of the female’s deceased boyfriend and the others current boyfriend. The fight broke out after the girls bumped shoulders entering and exiting the same room. Both girls admitted to punching each other until other students pulled them apart. Both females received a three day out of school suspension and two day in school suspension. Both females were also cited for Disorderly Conduct.

Vandalism

Dec. 6, 2:04 p.m.: While in the hallway of Greenville High School, the officer heard a loud crashing sound coming from the girls’ restroom. After going in to investigate, the officer found the porcelain sink lying on the floor, shattered into several pieces. The girls in the restroom stated they didn’t know what happened and were sent to the office. A female entered the restroom stating her ball was stuck on the ceiling. When asked if she had stood on the sink to try and retrieve the ball, she stated another female had stood on it and jumped to get the ball. When she landed on the sink, the sink fell to the ground and shattered. Another witness testified the same story before the suspect admitted the story to be true. After speaking with Principle Brown, he felt since the female did not intentionally intend to cause the sink to fall and shatter, criminal charges were not necessary; however, the female will be responsible for restitution of the sink, which is approximately $80.

Drugs

Dec. 1, 7:52 p.m.: A silver 2003 Chevy Impala was observed failing to use a turn-signal and a traffic stop was made. The operator Neil Fultz failed to provide proof of insurance and answered the officers questions very shortly. A K9 was requested and a positive alert was sounded. Fultz refused a pat down for weapons and was detained for officer safety. During the search of the vehicle, officers located a 9mm Hi-Point concealed under the driver seat of the listed vehicle ready at hand. There were eight rounds in the magazine and one round in the chamber loaded. Fultz does not have any concealed weapon permit nor did he advise the officer of the firearm. Two Taylor Digital Scales with white powder residue, a clear baggie with an unknown crystal substance, another clear baggie with an unknown powder substance, and a black leather firearm holster were found. Fultz has a prior conviction for menacing, making the concealed weapon charge a felony of the fourth degree.

Wanted Person

Dec. 7, 10:41 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Martin Street in reference to a wanted person inside the store. Jeremy Jones has a bench warrant out of the Greenville PD for failing to appear on the original charge of an Attempted Theft with a $1,025 bond. He also has another warrant out of Logan County for child support and must serve 5 days with no bond. Jones was arrested and transported to the Darke County Jail.

Dec. 7, 11:38 p.m.: While on patrol, an officer observed a vehicle traveling westbound fail to use a turn-signal and a traffic stop was conducted. As the officer approached the vehicle the front passenger door opened and Darren Callihan exited. Callihan has an active warrant on a probation violation on the original offense of trafficking marijuana. The officer advised him three times to get back in the vehicle before Callihan began running away and a chase broke out until he entered an alley south of the 200 block of East Fourth Street. Officers searched the area but Callihan was not located. A citation reference obstructing official business was written to be served to Callihan when he is located.

Dec. 8, 8:20 p.m.: Officers responded to a wanted person complaint at the 1000 block of Wagner Avenue. Upon arrival, officers recognized Dakota Long exit a nearby restroom and begin walking towards the exit. Long has an active warrant for violating a court order on a driving under suspension offense, with no bond. The officer also has prior knowledge of Long being a suspect in a stolen handgun the previous day. He was advised to turn around and put his hands behind his back, and he did not comply after several commands. Long was placed on the ground and handcuffed. Officers found a handgun that matched the description of the stolen gun, and he advised he stole it for protection. While being transported to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office jail where he was body-scanned before being transported to the Darke County jail where he was released to staff.

Dec 8, 4:31 p.m.: A blue 2010 Ford Fusion was observed with a female known to have a felony warrant in the passenger seat , so a traffic stop was made. Julie Bath has a felony warrant through Clermont County for aggravated possession of drugs. Bath was arrested and transported to the Darke County Jail.

Dec. 9, 4:59 p.m.: Officers responded to a subject with an active warrant at the 400 block of Union Street. Noah Kissinger has an active warrant for failure to appear on original charge of domestic violence with no bond. Kissinger was located on the front porch smoking and was arrested.

Dec. 11, 1:48 p.m.: Officers responded to a wanted person at the 400 block of Wagner Avenue. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Jacob Marando who has an active warrant for a probation violation on the original charge of vandalism. He was arrested and transported to the Darke County Jail.

Dec. 12, 3:47 a.m.: Officers observed Sarah Brown standing in front of Teaford’s Dairy Store. Brown is known to have an active warrant for her arrest for failure to appear for a DUS charge with a $4,000 bond. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Darke County Jail.

