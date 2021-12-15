Brown fighting to extend Child Tax Credit expansion

Staff report

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) today pushed for the passage of the Build Back Better Act, which includes the critical one-year extension of the expanded Child Tax Credit, the biggest tax cut for working families ever.

On the Senate floor, he joined Senators Tim Kaine (D-VA), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Cory Booker (D-NJ), and Raphael Warnock (D-GA) to call for extending the CTC through 2022. During his speech, Brown shared stories from Ohioans about how the expanded credits have helped put more money in their pockets and helped them keep up with the cost of raising a family.

Brown also joined Senators Bennet and Booker along with Representative Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) today for a virtual press conference hosted by Invest in America Action, Economic Security Project Action, and the Children’s Defense Fund, to call for the urgent passage of Build Back Better to avoid a lapse in the expanded Child Tax Credit.

“The Child Tax Credit is the most consequential thing we have done to make people’s hard work pay off in decades. We know how hard parents’ work, we know how expensive it is to raise kids, and we know workers’ wages haven’t kept up with the cost of child care and health care and housing and all the big items in families’ budgets. It’s why we passed the largest tax cut for working families, ever – and its why we need to get this done, pass Build Back Better, and extend the CTC expansion now,” said Brown.

Since mid-July, families across Ohio have received monthly CTC payments of $250 to $300 per child.

In June, Brown hosted a virtual roundtable, as well as in-person roundtables in Columbus and Cincinnati, to speak with Ohio parents who will benefit from the CTC, as well as CTC advocates, to discuss the credit and its impact in Ohio.