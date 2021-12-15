Poultry Days releases 2022 festival theme

Staff report

VERSAILLES — Poultry Days is happy to announce our 2022 festival theme and release our theme art. Next years theme is “Just One More. Just one more delicious chicken dinner, just one more ride, one more game of Ultimate or maybe just one more song. The board hit on this theme while tearing down last year’s festival. 2022 Festival Chairman Dereck Smith said “we seemed to be hearing it from visitors, volunteers and board members. It was a natural theme for the 2022 festival.

Festival Chairman, Dereck Smith, has been on the Poultry Days Board of Directors for 8 years. Dereck has also volunteered on the Versailles Fire Dept. for 15 years, where he currently ranks as a lieutenant. Dereck is in his 19th year at ARCH Cutting Tools, in Russia Ohio, in the role of Quality Manager. He is a 2003 graduate of Versailles High School. Dereck resides in Versailles with his girlfriend Jules Schneider and daughter Marriah. Dereck and family are excited for a safe and enjoyable festival for all!

The theme artwork was created by Annabel Joyner. Annabel is a young artist from Atlanta, Georgia, and who will be attending the University of Western Georgia. Thanks also go out to Ken DeMange. Ken has helped the festival create themes, locate artists and review artwork for many years. His contribution is much appreciated and another of example of why Poultry Days is a true community festival.

A variety of floats are welcome and we encourage your participation. The Poultry Days Board is counting on everyone to make the parade fun and exciting. Parade registration will open several months ahead of the festival at VersaillesPoultryDays.com. Until then email [email protected] with any questions.

The board is planning a full festival including rides, parades and a social tent. All bands have been booked and advance bulk chicken sales will begin in February. The 71st Annual Poultry Days Festival will be held June 10 – 12, 2022. As one of Ohio’s oldest festivals, this event celebrates the area’s poultry-producing history. The board welcomes everyone to visit Versailles and enjoy the festival.