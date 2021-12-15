Staff report

GREENVILLE — Decolores Montessori School Performs “Home for the Holidays” Concert and Senior Recognition.

On Dec. 11, Decolores Montessori School performed a “Home for the Holidays” concert at the St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville. The school also recognized the 2022 graduating senior Decolores alumni.

The concert began with the kindergarten students and the graduating seniors performing “The Star Spangled Banner,” and the seniors were recognized with a heartfelt video tribute.

The orchestras for the fourth through sixth grades performed “Fum, Fum, Fum” and “Christmas Fiddlers on the Housetop,” first graders continued the concert with “Jolly Old Saint Nicholas,” second grade orchestra, who have only started their string instruments this school year, played “Dreidel” and “Jingle Bells,” the Chamber Ensemble (consisting of fifth and sixth graders) performed “The March of the Nutcracker”, and the 3rd graders performed “Strings on the Housetop.”

The Drum Club, consisting of third through sixth graders, executed a fun and upbeat rendition of “Carol of the Beats” on various hand drums. The Jr High Orchestra wowed the audience with the songs “Pat-a-pan” and “Holiday String Along”.

The first and sixth grade students finished the concert with singing and dancing to various holiday songs.

The school was very thankful to be able to perform at the historic St Clair Memorial Hall. The school offered a livestream of the performance for extended families and others not able to attend in person. The Decolores Montessori music program is under the direction of Kathy Douds and Betsy Hoelscher.

For more information on Decolores Montessori, please contact 937-547-1334 or visit the website at www.decoloresschool.org