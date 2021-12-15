Here’s a great gift idea—or two, or three, or more

DCCA News

By Marilyn Delk

Are you desperately trying to come up with Christmas gift ideas? Do you need a couple of stocking stuffers to round out your Christmas shopping? Well, I have some great ideas for you.

Darke County Center for the Arts has something for everyone on your list—grown-ups and kids alike. First up for adults would be tickets to DCCA’s annual “A Taste of Wine and Jazz” fund-raiser at Montage Cafe on Friday, January 21; this festive event features luscious food, exceptional entertainment, and an exciting night out with friends and neighbors, However, to join the crowd you need to act soon, as tickets are going quickly (even before publicity promoting the party has gone out). Or perhaps you would prefer to give tickets to DCCA’s fund-raising St. Patrick’s Day celebration at Montage, “Irish Wave,” featuring Irish music, Irish fare, craft beers, and a guaranteed good time. Tickets for either of these fun-filled events are available for the low cost of $40 per ticket.

Tickets to DCCA’s remaining Artists Series shows would please recipients of all ages. On Saturday, March 26, Daniel Martin will literally bring magic to the St. Clair Memorial Hall stage; this energetic prestidigitator thrills audiences with his sleight of hand and sleight of mind. Then, on Saturday, April 9, Grammy winner Mike Farris will take the stage to share his earthy music along with eye-opening anecdotes recounting his fascinating life experience. Ticket price for each of these shows is $25. Toledo Symphony Orchestra will close out the Series with a concert prepared just for our local audiences, once again sharing their exceptional talents with our community; known for its visionary artistic excellence, the return of TSO is highly anticipated by lovers of all music genres. TSO tickets cost $40.

DCCA will present a special event at St. Clair Memorial Hall on Saturday, February 26 with “Motones vs. Jerseys.” The Motones perform the hits of The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, and other Motown greats, the Jerseys sing songs made famous by Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, The Beach Boys, and more; then the audience chooses the winner in a competition where no one truly loses. Tickets to this sensational show are $40.

If you are looking for exciting options at a lower cost, DCCA offers several of those as well. Two shows remain in DCCA’s Coffee House series which presents high quality artists performing in intimate, low key settings. On Thursday, February 24, Heartland Productions will bring their creative talents to the Union City Arts Depot to present music from the Great American Songbook in a memorable, interactive experience. Then on Thursday, April 21, accomplished vocalist/guitarist Jaime Marvin will sing and play songs from her diverse repertoire in the friendly and welcoming Wayne Trail Historical Society house in Arcanum. Coffee House tickets are just $10 each, an amazingly low price for a such wealth of entertainment.

But even more amazing is the cost of tickets to DCCA’s Family Theatre Series, which opens at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall Sunday, February 27 with Rapunzel’s Hairy Fairy Tale from The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati; audiences of all ages throw their own heads of hair back in laughter at this musical adventure. On Sunday, March 13, Virginia Repertory Theatre will present their lauded production of Harriet Tubman, a classic tribute to the great American who freed herself and hundreds of others from the bonds of slavery; this stirring drama with music provides an accurate and moving history lesson that entertains youngsters and adults alike. The Series closes with Full Steam Ahead Live! starring Emmy-nominated educator Mister C in Air Is Everywhere; hair-raising science along with toe-tapping music and mind-blowing media will move audiences to sing, dance, and learn. Tickets to each of these diverse programs are always a bargain at just $5, and an even better deal when you purchase all three for just $12.

A gift of DCCA tickets provides Christmas cheer that spreads joy beyond the holiday season; you can help keep that spirit alive by contacting DCCA at www.DarkeCountyArts.org or 937-547-0908 to purchase your gifts now.

Marilyn Delk is the former executive director of the Darke County Center for the Arts and can be reached at [email protected] Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.