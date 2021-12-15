Tri-Village inducts new NHS members

Staff report

TRI-VILLAGE — The Tri-Village Chapter of the National Honor Society held a solemn ceremony of induction for the new members.

The students were selected, by a faculty council of Tri-Village teachers, based on their merits in the following categories: Character, Scholarship, Leadership, and Service.

The Tri-Village Chapter Advisor, John Beard, said he is excited to work with the current and new members to engage in useful service activities in the community.

New members include: Katlin Gross, Delanee Gray, Macy Thompson, Molly Scantland, Rylee Sagester, Halle Belle, Morgan Hunt, Andrew Holzapfel, Alyssa Begoon, Kyrsten Ross, Gage Lochard, Isabella Black, Logan Byrd, Braden Keating, and Amariah Markley.

A current project the organization is involved in is the I am a Reader Program. The TV NHS plans to purchase books for every 1st grader in the district and spend a day reading with the them.

Another project in the Veterans Committee plans to assist the New Madison community in honoring local veterans with a banner project. The banners will eventually be displayed in the village to honor local veterans.

Also the Operation Christmas Cheer committee personalized and sent over 200 cards to the Brethren’s Retirement Community in Greenville to enjoy this Christmas season.

“It is a privilege to work with these students to accomplish their goals for continued growth in the areas of Character, Leadership, Service, and Scholarship,” Mr. Beard said.

Congratulations to these Patriots on their selection to one of the oldest honorary societies in the American School Systems.