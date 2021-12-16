Greenville School incident under investigation

Staff report

GREENVILLE — After school, at approximately 4:09 p.m., on Dec. 13, the Greenville Police Department was notified that a student brought a firearm to school. There were no reported threats or injuries. The firearm was immediately removed from the home during subsequent investigation into the incident.

Greenville City Schools has conducted disciplinary action following the incident.

The Greenville Police Department’s investigation is ongoing and charges have been submitted to the Darke County Prosecutor.

On Dec. 14, a OneCallNow message from Greenville City Schools Superintendent, Doug Fries, contained the following statement made to the Greenville Middle School parents, students, and staff, “Both the Greenville City School administration and local law enforcement are aware of an isolated incident at the middle school yesterday. Nothing happened from the incident, and everyone is okay… The incident is being investigated further by both the school and law officials. The incident has been and will continue to be dealt with appropriately.”

Some middle school students have since reported a change in school policy regarding the carrying of backpacks in hallways and to/from classes during the school day.

More information will be reported as it becomes available.