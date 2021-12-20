Murder charge filed in Sunday shooting

Staff report

GETTYSBURG — A Dayton man is being held in the Darke County Jail following a shooting in Gettysburg Sunday.

On Dec. 19, 2021, at 4:19 p.m., Darke County Deputies, Gettysburg Fire and Rescue and Darke County Coroner’s Office were dispatched to a residence at the 100 block of W. Main Street in Gettysburg on a report of a shooting.

Preliminary investigation revealed Layton White, 29, of Union City, Ind. was in an altercation with Eric James Martin, 27, of Dayton, Ohio. Eyewitnesses observed Martin shoot White in front of the residence. Immediately following the shooting, Martin left the scene. White succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

At 4:23 a.m., Darke County Dispatch notified surrounding law enforcement agencies to search for Martin and his vehicle. A short time later, at 4:38 a.m., the Darke County Sheriff’s Office was notified Martin and his vehicle were located by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Troy Police Department in Troy, Ohio.

Darke County Detectives filed a complaint charging Martin with murder and he is currently incarcerated at the Darke County Jail. Other charges may be pending.

According to court records, Martin has a prior criminal history in Darke County, with charges including drug abuse, assault and domestic violence. He was sentenced to a minimum of two years imprisonment in December 2020 on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. He was resentenced to community service in March 2021.

This incident continues to remain under investigation by law enforcement.