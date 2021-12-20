Thirsty Turtle under new management

By Tammy Watts

GREENVILLE —When Vincent and Jessica Hamilton moved back to Greenville from Arizona this summer, they had not counted on becoming the new managers of Thirsty Turtle Lounge at the Turtle Creek Golf Course.

However, when approached about a management shift for the establishment, the couple found it impossible to say “no.”

“Driving up the lane, we just saw the potential,” Jessica said.

Hospitality is in the couple’s blood: Jessica has a background in restaurant management in her native Chicago, while Vince’s mother owned a popular food truck specializing in Philippine cuisine, for 30 years. Most recently, the Hamiltons ran a 300-square-foot “ghost kitchen” (a facility that prepares food exclusively for delivery) in Arizona.

“We want to create a homey atmosphere where families can spend time relaxing,” Vince stated. They plan to focus on the bar and restaurant first, and add weekly events such as trivia night, and karaoke. In February, there will be a Super Bowl LVI party, which will require reservations.

Currently, customers can order from the bar menu, the dinner menu, or both. Cuisine is mostly homemade American “comfort food,” and will eventually include smoked brisket and barbecue, among the weekly specials. Pizza is also a popular dining option, sourced from Piqua Pizza Supply, and baked on site in the Thirsty Turtle’s pizza oven. The couple is currently working on expanding topping choices, using as many local ingredients as possible. Starting Jan. 2, Sunday brunches will be offered, as will lunch through the rest of the week. When the season starts in April, breakfast, lunch and dinner will be available.

The Hamiltons are also planning to offer the property as a wedding venue in the near future, as well as host live entertainment events.

Thirsty Turtle Lounge is located at 6545 U.S. Route 36 East in Greenville. For more information, call 937-548-2700.

