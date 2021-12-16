Local Briefs

Neave Township Trustees to meet Dec. 22

GREENVILLE — Neave Township Trustees will hold their year-end meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 6 p.m. at the Neave Township Building, 3880 St. Rt. 121, Greenville. The township officials request any bills or other year-end concerns be addressed at or prior to the Dec. 22 meeting.

The beginning of the year 2022 meeting will be on Jan. 10, 2022 at 7 p.m. The regular Neave Township meetings are normally on the second and last Monday of each month and will begin at 7 p.m. for the year 2022 unless otherwise published.