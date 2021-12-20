Darke County Apparel wraps up toy drive with Grinch, Cindy-Lou Who

By Tammy Watts

GREENVILLE — Darke County Apparel, LLC, wrapped up a successful toy drive on Saturday, Dec. 18 with a visit from the Grinch, Cindy-Lou Who, and two elf helpers.

Amber Smith, 7, made a special trip with her grandmother, Mary Hurley, to meet the beloved characters. Other young customers, however, were somewhat intimidated by the furry green guy, prompting the Grinch to remove his mask, revealing Darke County Apparel’s own Webmaster and Designer, David Reed. Cindy-Lou Who was played by Amy Koch, who sews, designs, and embroiders clothing; owner Mary Francis, and head of retail, Joyce Riffell, dressed as the elves.

According to Mary Francis, the toy drive was a success due to the generosity of customers, and the EUM Church in Greenville. Three families were chosen as recipients of the toys and non-perishable food items, based on financial need. Monetary issues are not the only difficult circumstances they are facing, however.

“One of the families lost four members within the last few months,” stated Francis, adding that it is not just about the material items, but letting the families know they have the support of a caring community, making Christmas a little brighter.

Darke County Apparel, located at 634 Wagner Avenue in Greenville, is a new business specializing in varsity wear for Darke County school sports teams and bands. The company also customize items for reunions, weddings, or other milestone events. For more information, call 937-808-4017, or email [email protected]

