FM Elementary hosts cookies — and much more — with Santa

By Dawn Hatfield

DailyAdvocate.com

PITSBURG — “Cookies with Santa” was held on Dec. 9 at Franklin Monroe Elementary School. The event welcomed Franklin Monroe students, families, and community members and included so much more than cookies. All K – 12 were invited as well as the teachers in the district. Teachers were encouraged to bring their own children to participate in the magical night. Chick-fil-a sandwiches were pre-ordered for family dinners, with sales around 300.

Holiday music and over-the-top decorations welcomed everyone to the elementary. Students and their families could take a picture with Santa, decorate holiday cookies, and choose a free book to take home. All of the cookies were donated by families of FM students, and books were purchased by the school using Scholastic Dollars earned from book fairs. A letter-writing station allowed students to write their wishes to Santa and place them in Santa’s mailbox. Teachers took turns reading Christmas stories to students around the beautifully-created “fireplace.”

The fun continued outside as guests enjoyed horse-drawn wagon rides provided by Ron Crist, Auctioneer, and the Crist family. FM extends gratitude to the workers and horses who donated their time and materials for the students to enjoy. Many students said it was their favorite part of the evening.

Back inside the building, families walked the elaborately-decorated hallways. Both upstairs and downstairs, the classes took part in a hotly-contested door decorating competition. Each family received a ticket to vote for their favorite classroom door. Fourth grade won the competition with their Buddy the Elf decor.

FM Elementary also teamed up with the PTO to offer a huge Santa Shop in the old cafeteria, providing students a means of shopping for their loved ones.

An estimated 350-plus people attended Franklin Monroe’s first-ever Cookies with Santa. Plans are already in the works for next year’s spectacular event.

