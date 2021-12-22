Staff report

GREENVILLE — Greenville Public Library is making changes in 2022, including bringing back some patron-favorite programming.

Beginning on Jan. 4, 2022, the library will open an hour earlier. The new hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Another much anticipated addition comes from the Children’s Department. Beginning in February, Storytime will return on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 11 a.m.

The Children’s Department will also be bringing back another family favorite, Lego Club, in February, which will be the first Thursday of each month at 4 p.m. for kids ages 12 and under.

In addition to all of the fun activities for kids, the Adult Department will be bringing back a limited number of programs, beginning with a seed event in February.

Keep track of all upcoming library events by subscribing to the library’s newsletter or following GPL on Facebook.

As with all things in our new COVID-world, we are asking patrons to be considerate of others when attending library events. While masks are not required at this time, we are asking that anyone who isn’t feeling well, or has a sick little one, to please refrain from attending programs. We want everyone, including staff, to have a safe and happy 2022.