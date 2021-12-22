Star 88.3 ‘Gives Love’ to local residents in need

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — STAR 88.3 FM, the local Christian radio station, loves to “Give Love” all year long.

Several times a year, the station accepts nominations for people to bless in a special way. Christmas is one such opportunity. This Christmas, STAR 88.3 surprised families from Fort Recovery, Ansonia, and Union City.

Priscilla and her family in Fort Recovery have been dealing with health and financial issues. Her husband almost died from COVID and was hospitalized for a month. He is still in physical therapy, regaining his strength, and will not be working for some time. Priscilla lost her job and found a new one during that time. Her husband and kids depend on her meager income and Christmas seemed out of the picture.

Angie from Ansonia is a single mom of two kids. They struggle with asthma and other health issues. Their trips to the ER have been costly. Angie’s wages are garnished to pay medical expenses. They struggle to make it month to month, much less celebrate Christmas.

Dorothy from Union City is a single mom of four kids ages 5 to 10. Their little family also struggles to make ends meet, and they have dealt with loss in the family. This family needed to know our community cares!

All of these families got a big Christmas surprise from STAR 88.3! Their baskets included a lot of gift cards so the families can go buy Christmas presents for each other, plus many other personalized items. This is possible because many in the community contributed to this project.

“This community’s generosity never ceases to amaze us!” said STAR 88.3 Community Representative Naomi Cantrell. “So many have come alongside these families in their time of need and helped with needs like grocery and gas gift cards and other special gifts. It is a blessing to put together these opportunities to Give Love to some very deserving people!”

It is the listeners and supporters of STAR 88.3 that make events like this happen. So many local businesses have been a part of this Christmas outreach as well. STAR 88.3 would like to thank Bolyard Heating and Cooling in Greenville for sponsoring Give Love all this year. A big thank you to Wayne Street Market in Fort Recovery for supplying Christmas dinner for one of the families. Other donations came in from Snap Fitness in Greenville, Eat the Wrench in Hollansburg, Avon consultant Anne Erwin, and private donations from people who care.

STAR 88.3 is based in Fort Wayne, Ind. and can be heard locally on 88.9. STAR 88.3 encourages everyone to find ways to Give Love at Christmas and throughout the year.