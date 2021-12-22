United Way continues Empowering support for 2021-22 school year

Staff report

GREENVILLE – United Way Executive Director Becca Cotterman joined Greenville’s Middle School Empowering After School Program during its last session of the fall semester. She presented the United Way’s quarterly check for 2021-22 to Greenville Program Coordinator Jenette Stark, and Empowering Board Member Kay Sloat.

“This is a great program,” Cotterman said as she presented the check. “We are happy to continue our support.” Darke County United Way has supported Empowering programs since the organization’s inception six years ago.

Bob Robinson, Empowering Executive Director, said he is “extremely grateful” for the United Way support. “Our very first year, the United Way was there for us. We wouldn’t be able to do this without them. I can’t thank them enough!”

Empowering programs now serve three school districts. There are two programs in Greenville (Elementary and Middle School), grades 1 to 6 in Ansonia, and grades 5 to 8 in Arcanum-Butler Middle School. In addition, Empowering continues to offer summer tutoring for all Darke County students at the Greenville Public Library.

Empowering needs the community to help its kids succeed. Get more information on how by contacting Empowering Facebook, emailing [email protected], or visiting EDCY’s website http://www.empowerdarkecounty.com/. Donations may be sent to Empowering Darke County Youth, PO Box 1113, Greenville, OH 45331.

Empowering Darke County Youth is a 501c3 non-profit organization. The Empowering Mission: Empowering Darke County Youth is a United Way Partner providing After School and Summer Tutoring programs to assist students in the areas of language arts and math, with the goal of Strong Students for a Strong Community.