Greenville Police Blotter

Dec. 3

THEFT NOT IN PROGRESS: Officers responded to a possible theft complaint at 9:24 a.m. at the 13000 block of Ross Medford Road. The male complainant advised a jewelry company may have switched out the diamond on a ring he had them look at earlier. The complainant is having another jeweler look at the ring and will get back in touch with the officer. The original jeweler advised they did not remove any stones from the complainant’s ring. There is no further information.

Dec. 17

PROPERTY: An officer responded to the 100 block of W. Main Street in reference to found property at 5:50 p.m. A license plate belonging to Michelle Noggler was located, packaged, and placed in the Greenville Police Department property room for safe keeping. She may retrieve it if she comes and gets it.

DOMESTIC: A physical domestic disturbance at the 100 block of Willow Drive was reported at 11:40 p.m. between a married couple. The male victim had a facial laceration approximately two inches below his right eye. The female offender was arrested due to the evidence and refusal to cooperate and was transported to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office where she is being held without bond.

Dec. 18

PROPERTY: A bicycle had been left at the 1300 block of Sweitzer Street. The complainant noticed the bicycle had been left in the parking lot and did not know who it belonged to. It was placed into property at Hart Garage for safekeeping.

Dec. 19

DOMESTIC: At 5:09 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Central Ave. in reference to a domestic dispute. An argument between the victim and his live-in girlfriend broke out. They both stayed at the residence for the night and there were no children present.

AGENCY ASSIST: At 8:57 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Wagner Ave. in reference to a female subject who fell and was not breathing. Greenville Township Rescue arrived on scene and began treatment. The female was later care flighted to Miami Valley Medical Center.

ASSAULT: Officers responded to a felonious assault with a knife at the 200 block of Warren Street at 8:49 p.m.

Dec. 20

WANTED PERSON: Officers apprehended Daquann Norman at 3:24 a.m. at the 1300 block of Sweitzer Street. Savage has a warrant for felony fleeing and felony aggravated robbery with no bond. Norman was arrested and taken to the Darke County Jail. A plastic baggie containing an unknown substance and a glass smoking pipe with burnt residue inside were found on the person.

WANTED PERSON: At 4 p.m. officers received information that a wanted subject was at the 1200 block of Russ Road. Jackie Hamilton was located and arrested on a felony warrant for aggravated possession of drugs.

BREAKING AND ENTERING: At 9:20 a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Glenwood Drive in reference to a report of theft that had occurred at the 100 block of Hillview Street. The male complainant advised his tools at the Hillview Street address were missing from the residence. He is in the process of setting up security cameras and wanted a report to document the tools being stolen. There are no suspects.

DOMESTIC: Officers responded at 9:01 p.m. to the 800 block of Russ Road in reference to a female child arguing with her mother. The complainant advised she wanted her daughter to leave the residence and was advised it was not possible due to the daughter’s age. The complainant was referred to Juvenile Court in order to move forward.

Dec. 21

DOMESTIC: Officers were dispatched at 10:07 p.m. to the 400 block of East Third Street in reference to a domestic dispute between a married couple. The male complainant advised a verbal argument over the dishes and marital status broke out. The female agreed to leave the residence for the night. There were no school aged children present during the incident.

WANTED PERSON: At 11:32 a.m. officers responded to the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a wanted person. Bryant Barnes was arrested for two warrants, one being a tax violation with a bond of $125 out of Greenville and the other being a child neglect warrant out of Adams County, Ind. Barnes was transported to the Darke County Jail.

Dec. 22

WANTED PERSON: At 9:13 p.m. officers on patrol in the 800 block of Gray Avenue observed Patricia Neighbors driving around. Neighbors had an active warrant for possession of a drug abuse instrument and had a $275 bond. She was arrested and transported to the jail.

Dec. 23

BURGLARY: Officers were dispatched at 6:45 a.m. to the 300 block of Vine Street in reference to a burglary not in progress. The female complainant advised someone broke into her home while she was asleep and stole items from the house. There are no suspects at this time.

