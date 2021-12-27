WAA Wreath Matching Campaign for 2022

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution would like to thank everyone for another successful Wreaths Across America event that was held on December 18 at the Greenville Union Cemetery.

As our way of saying “Thank You,” Wreaths Across America and Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR want to help kick off a great start to 2022 for everyone with a matching wreath campaign.

From now until Jan. 14, 2022, you can order WAA wreaths for the Greenville Union Cemetery WAA event scheduled for Dec. 17, 2022, and WAA will match your wreath order. It is a great opportunity to help Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR reach the goal of placing a wreath at every veteran’s grave at the cemetery. By ordering a wreath, you are ensuring veterans at Greenville Union Cemetery each have a wreath, in order to meet our goal of approx. 1,592 wreaths.

Wreaths can be ordered by contacting any Fort GreeneVille DAR member, or sending your order to Chris Nehring, 250 Winter Creek Court, Englewood, OH 45322, by January 10, in order to be processed by Jan. 14. Wreaths are $15 each. Checks can be made out to Wreaths Across America. To specify a wreath to a designated veteran’s grave, include that information with the order.

Orders can also be completed on the WAA website https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/ and click on the link “Local Fundraising Group.” Once the number of wreaths to purchase is selected, be sure to click on “select a group to support,” and enter Fort GreeneVille DAR 4-038OH in order to get the matching wreath offer. To specify a wreath to a designated veteran’s grave, please contact Chris Nehring (info above) to ensure your request is honored for Greenville Union Cemetery. If any questions, please contact any Fort GreeneVille DAR member, email [email protected], or visit www.facebook.com/fortgreenevilledar.