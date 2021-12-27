Bible Baptist donates sweets and comfort

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Bible Baptist congregation members delivered about 125 homemade lap and twin-size blankets, and more than 125 goodie bags to Resthaven and the Green on Dec. 19.

Kathy Seiber and Nancy Wheeler worked tirelessly for months organize these special gifts. Since last summer, the congregation helped donate some of the money and effort needed to help Kathy make the blankets, and then in December assembled all the goodie bags. It was a priority to not only give treats, but to provide the warmth and comfort of a long-lasting, beautiful blanket.

Bible Baptist has been conducting Bible-based music and church services monthly since 1982.