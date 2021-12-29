BPW to learn about human trafficking

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Human Trafficking will the topic for the Greenville BPW Jan. 13 meeting. Guest speaker, Caitlin Miller, co-owner Miller’s Flowers will give members and guests information on what you need to know about human trafficking in Ohio and what you can do to help the fight. Caitlyn has been a voice in the fight against human trafficking for the past 15 years. She has hosted fundraisers for safe houses for rescued victims in Ohio, served on an outreach team in strip clubs in Dayton, and hosted Human Trafficking Awareness trainings for the community. She serves in the children’s ministry at Vineyard Fellowship church in Bradford and also as a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) in Darke County.

The meeting will be held at Darke DD (5844 Jaysville-St Johns Rd, Greenville) at 6:30 p.m. and is hosted by the Publicity Committee with Peggy Foutz, Chair, and committee members Peggy Emerson, Carol Marsh, Maria Moore, Joanna Pittenger, and Pam Sharp.

A charcuterie tray, salad, and dessert tray will be provided by Merchant House. The cost will be $15, and the club will donate a portion of this money to Rustic Hope which offers free support to single mothers before, during, and after delivery. They offer services which may include temporary housing, transportation, food, clothing, baby supplies, daycare, adoption information, post abortive counseling, parenting classes, etc.

Anyone wishing to learn more about Human Trafficking or Greenville BPW is welcome to attend. Please RSVP by noon on Monday, Jan. 10 via the club’s Google doc link on the Greenville BPW Facebook page at or email Vicki Cost at [email protected] To keep up with future events, please like and follow them on Facebook and Instagram at GreenvilleBPW.

The Greenville BPW mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace and to empower all women through advocacy, education, and information.