Reynolds & Reynolds Associate Foundation continues Empowering support

Staff report

GREENVILLE — As Empowering Darke County Youth enters its sixth year of helping students struggling with their academics, the Reynolds & Reynolds Associate Foundation continues to support its efforts.

This is the Foundation’s second year of support. Their gift the previous year, as schools began returning to a sense of normalcy, helped Empowering fund its four After School, and Greenville Library Summer, programs.

“We are grateful to the Associates at Reynolds and Reynolds Foundation,” said Eric Fee, President of Empowering Darke County Youth. “This has been a tough time for our community, and especially our kids. Their gift will make a big difference as we move into our spring and summer 2022 programs.”

Reynolds and Reynolds Associate Foundation was formed in 1956 and today is the oldest associate-run charitable foundation in the United States. Its focus includes a wide variety of charitable support, including at-risk youth, literacy, health, veterans and more. Located in Montgomery County, the foundation serves Montgomery and its seven surrounding counties.

Formed in 2016, Empowering Darke County Youth conducts two After School programs in Greenville, Elementary (1-4) and Middle School (5-8), and After School programs in Ansonia (1-6) and Arcanum-Butler Middle School (5-8). Its summer library program is open to any Darke County student who needs academic help.

“Our communities support our kids,” Fee said. “We are always looking for volunteers who want to help as we work to eradicate illiteracy in Darke County. And of course, donations are gratefully accepted.”

Empowering mailing address is P.O. Box 1113, Greenville, Ohio 45331. Like us at Empowering Facebook, check out the Empowering website: empowerdarkecounty.com, or email: [email protected]

The Empowering Mission: Empowering Darke County Youth is a 501c3 United Way Partner Agency providing After School and Summer Tutoring programs to assist students in the areas of reading, language arts and math with the goal of Strong Students for a Strong Community.