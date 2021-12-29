Endless Pints Brewing donates to Big Brothers Big Sisters

VERSAILLES — Endless Pints Brewing, located at 39 E. Main St. in Versailles, recently donated $5,433 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County.

This donation was a result of a charity golf outing that took place at Stillwater golf course in September.

“It is truly an honor to be thought of when businesses and organizations choose to have events that benefit local agencies. The support we have received from Endless Pints Brewing and the other area businesses is nothing short of amazing. Donations like this help us to keep growing the mentoring programs the heart of our mission and vision,” Big Brothers Big Sisters Executive Director Jennifer Bruns said.

In addition to Endless Pints, the following businesses and individuals sponsored the local golf outing that chose to donate the money to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County: Premium Beverage, Egghead entertainment, Jim”Buff” Francis with Dave Knapp Ford, Brian and Amy Wagner, Brookside Trucking, Langston Graphics, MB Earthworks, VPP, Voya Financial, Heidelberg, SecureCom, Merchant House, Hopyard29, J&M, E&R’s, Gus’s, and Stillwater Valley Golf Course.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. The relationship is meant to guide each child towards becoming a confident, competent, and caring individual. If anyone is interested in becoming a volunteer, call the office at 547-9622 or 492-7611.

Other ways to get involved in the Big Brothers Big Sisters agency is by participating in the upcoming events that benefit the agency: the annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake will be held March 4 and 5, and the Duck N Run 5K and Duck Derby will be held June 16. To find out more about these events visit www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org or follow Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Linked in. To learn more about Endless Pints Brewing go to www.endlesspintsbrewing.com.