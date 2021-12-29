Brown gives statement on passing of Harry Reid

CLEVELAND — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) released the following statement on the passing of his friend, former Senate Leader Harry Reid.

“Harry Reid was one of the most effective leaders for working people in our country’s history. Whenever a family signs up for affordable health coverage through the Affordable Care Act, they have Harry to thank for it. Like so many of our most storied leaders, he came from humble origins – and he carried the lessons of Searchlight with him through decades of service to his beloved Nevada, and to the people of this country. He understood the dignity of work in his bones, and he helped his state show the nation what we can achieve when we empower workers through the labor movement. Harry was a legend, of course, and he was also a dear friend and mentor. Connie and I send our sympathy and our prayers to Landra, the entire Reid family, and the people of Nevada.”