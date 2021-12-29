DCP to host Cats and Coffee event

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Darke County Parks is partnering with the Darke County Humane Society to host a special event, “Cats and Coffee,” which will take place on Jan. 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bish Discovery Center.

Come hang out and have some delicious shade-grown coffee with some cool adoptable cats. You can also just stop in to visit with the cats and enjoy a cup of coffee. Coffee will be $1 a cup, and all money raised will go to the Darke County Humane Society. It is also encouraged to bring a donation item from the list provided below.

Cats: kitten food, litter, pine bedding, hand towels

Dogs: dry dog food, dog leashes

Office: standard copier paper, staples, pink or blue pocket folders, markers, pens, Sharpies, white board

Cleaning supplies: dish soap, paper towels, bleach, vinegar, baking soda, scratch sponges, laundry detergent, brooms, dust pans, mops

Gift cards: Walmart, Rural King, Tractor Supply

For more information, call the Nature Center at 937-548-0165 or visit www.darkecountyparks.org.