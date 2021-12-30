Greenville BPW celebrates Christmas

Staff report

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s Club (BPW) learned about Christmas traditions from local Bread of Life business owner Julie Strait at the club’s December meeting.

The meeting, held at beautiful St. Clair Manor, was hosted by the Christmas Gathering Committee with Hallie Foureman and Kim Custenborder, co-chairs and committee members Gina Wolfe, Tina White, Vicki Cost, Sue Huston, and Stephanie House.

In lieu of dinner, the club asked for a $10 cash donation. Dessert, coffee and hot cider was provided by the committee and photos with Santa were available for an additional $5 donation. The donations sponsored Christmas gifts through the Gateway Youth Program for a family of four children. Committee Members shopped, bought, and wrapped the gifts and member/owners of Unique to Chic Designs, Sue Huston and Gina Wolfe provided “custom re-purposed/refinished” dressers with inspirational messages added to the sides of each drawer.

For more information on this and other events, please like the club’s Facebook and Instagram pages at Greenville BPW or email [email protected] for questions and information.

The Greenville BPW mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace and to empower all women through advocacy, education, and information.