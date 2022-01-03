Arcanum celebrates School Board Recognition Month

Staff report

ARCANUM — The Arcanum-Butler Local School District will join more than 700 school districts throughout Ohio to celebrate January as School Board Recognition Month, Superintendent John Stephens announced.

“Our school board members honorably serve the citizens of the Arcanum-Butler District,” Stephens said. “Their focus is always on the future success of the children in our district. The board continues to lead and serve, making decisions based on the best interest of our students and community. I am thankful for their direction and trust in our administrative team, especially during challenging times such as the last few years. Celebrating School Board Recognition Month is one way to say thanks for all they do.”

Serving as a link between the community and classroom, school board members are elected to establish the policies that provide the framework for public schools as well as hire and evaluate the superintendent and treasurer. The Arcanum-Butler board is responsible for an annual budget of over $12 million, 1100 students, and 125 employees.

“It’s more important than ever that communities support public education so that today’s students are prepared to be productive citizens and the leaders of tomorrow,” Stephens said. “Please take a moment and tell school board members ‘thanks for caring about our children and giving so much to our community.’ Let them know we support them and that their dedicated service is recognized and truly appreciated.”

Superintendent Stephens and Treasurer Matt Huffman would like to welcome new board member Joe LeMaster who joins the board later this month after being elected in November. The other board members serving Arcanum-Butler Local Schools and their years of service include Mark Trask, who began serving in February 2011, Bev Delk who started in January 2012, Kelly Norris in April 2013 and Eric Moore in January 2018.