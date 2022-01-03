Union City baby first 2022 Auglaize County birth

Staff report

ST. MARY’S, Ohio — The first baby of 2022 in Auglaize County was born at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at 11:48 p.m.

Audrey Kaye, daughter of daughter of Kayla and Lucas Stump of Union City, Ohio, weighed in at 6 lbs, 9 oz, and was 19 ½ inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Carol Hawkins of Richmond, Ind., and Willie Hawkins of Hagerstown, Ind., and paternal grandparents are Dwight and Kathy Stump of Ft. Recovery, Ohio.

The New Year’s baby born at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital receives a case of diapers, a blanket handmade by our volunteers and $100 from the hospital.