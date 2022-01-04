Resolutions or not?

Arcanum News for the week of Jan. 3, 2022

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Happy New Year! Can you believe it is 2022? Did you know that 45 percent of all Americans make New Year’s resolutions? Statistics report that after six months only 40 percent have made progress on their resolutions. Contrary to widespread public opinion, a considerable proportion of New Year resolvers do succeed. What’s more, scientific research indicates that you are 10 times more likely to change by making a New Year’s resolution compared to non-resolvers with the identical goals and comparable motivation to change.

So you think this year is the year you’ll keep your resolutions? Here are some past resolutions for New Years:

Ralph Waldo Emerson: Write it on your heart, that the every day is the best day in the year.

Melody Beattie: The New Year stands before us, like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written. We can help write that story by setting goals.

Jay Leno: Now there are more overweight people in America than average-weight people. So overweight people are now average… which means, you have met your New Year’s resolution.

Cyril Cusack: If you asked me for my New Year Resolution, it would be to find out who I am.

Alfred, Lord Tennyson: Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering, ‘It will be happier.’

Helen Keller: Your success and happiness lies in you. Resolve to keep happy, and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties.

Hal Borland: Year’s end is neither an end nor a beginning but a going on, with all the wisdom that experience can instill in us.

Oprah Winfrey: Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.

Benjamin Franklin: Be at war with your vices; at peace with your neighbors, and let every new year find you a better man.

Charles Kettering: Every time you tear a leaf off a calendar, you present a new place for new ideas and progress.

F. Scott Fitzgerald: First you take a drink, then the drink takes a drink, then the drink takes you.

James Lafferty: My New Year’s resolution is to stick to a good workout plan that will keep me healthy and happy.

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society will have open Saturday hours beginning Jan. 8 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon for research and visiting.

Winners of the Holiday Light contest in Ivestor Park were as follows: congrats to The Bolyard Family received First Place, Arcanum Preservation Society was Second Place, and Third Place was presented to Arcanum Middle School. Thanks everyone, the park looked wonderful!

To make 2022 your year, begin with setting goals that are attainable and hold yourself 100 percent accountable. Have trouble keeping goals? Try this technique — set S.M.A.R.T. goals: Specific. Measurable. Attainable. Realistic. Timely.

“My New Year’s Wishes for you are 12 months of happiness, 52 weeks of laughter, 365 days of success, 8,760 hours of good health, 525,600 minutes of blessings and 31,536,000 seconds of joy. Have a Blessed and Prosperous New Year.” ~Kelly’s Treehouse

